Basketball team gets summer experience

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

This summer, several players are getting extra time on the court through summer leagues and select basketball. Several players compete for select teams, including senior Callie Blankenship, "I play for thelady Sparks and have been working on improving ball control and seeing the court better." BaileyHenderson also plays select basketball for the Lady Mustangs. Her summer goals have been to work on her interior game, "I have worked on my post moves since I will have to play more post next season."

On Henderson's Lady Stangs team, she is joined by Ryleigh and Kaelyn Miller. Henderson has enjoyed the experience of having some locals on her traveling team, " I feel like the more we play together in the summer, the more comfortable we are playing together for school ball. They contribute a lot to the team, and I appreciate their work ethic."

But this year, Coach Tyler Dyer organized an opportunity for VAHS girls players to compete in tournaments against select teams. The team is playing under the "LPBB" name (Lady PantherBasketball) and has an outside coach working with the players, practicing together a couple of times a week, then playing in 3-4 weekend tournaments. The team recently won a showcase event in Dallas playing. Blankenship addressed the importance of playing with other local players, "It's important to play with LPBB as well as my summer team because it allows me to build stronger relationships with my school teammates and allows us to play well together consistently during our season."

LPBB recently played in a one-day tournament in Whitesboro against other area teams like Nocona,Bowie, Muenster, and Whitesboro. Dyer saw the opportunity to double the amount of court time for thegirls, and they entered two teams. The teams that competed had Senior Callie Blankenship; Juniors:Lanie and Lacey Thorpe, Libby Carson, Jaidan Servati, Pressley McDonald and Bailey Henderson;Sophomores: Elaina Flores, Kaelyn, and Ryleigh Miller, and Sara Wyatt.

To help complete the two teams entered, a couple of incoming freshmen saw their first time playing against competition outside their grade. Freshman Hunter McDonald's first made shot of her high school career was a half-court buzzer-beater that even brought the opponent's fans to applaud. Kailan Servati had the opportunity to play with her sister, Jaidan Servati, a junior, for her first high school game.