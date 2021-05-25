Bass team competes at State Championship

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne’s Bass Team had 2 teams competing at the State Championship on Lake Texoma May 15-16. Despite periods of heavy rainfall on Sunday, Juniors Ryland Jennings and Sean Wilson led VA weighing in 8 fish for a 2 day total of 18.56lbs. Freshmen Aiden Crow and John Jenkins had a great tournament, weighing in fish both days totaling 6.45lbs. There were 273 teams competing from across the state. The total amount of scholarships awarded by THSBA for the 2 day tournament was $80,000. Each season, THSBA awards more than $250,000 in scholarships.