Panthers set to go for gold

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

This Thursday night, the four members of the boys' track team will compete at the Mike Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Blake Hyatt was the Regional Champion in the 800, and runs the third leg of the 4x400m relay. Coach Terry Land spoke of his runners and the way they competed at the recent regional meet.

Land said of Hyatt, "With Blake running his 800 earlier in the day, he was able to go out and run his race and dominate. Going into the 4x400 relay with a 1st place medal and ride to State already secured, he had some recovery time and was entirely focused on what he needed to do on his leg for the mile relay to ensure they secured a spot for State."

Making up the other spots on the relay team that has a chance to earn a second state championship in the event in three years; Sam Wyatt, Collin Reynolds, and Gavin Montgomery.

"The 4x4 runners did their usual warm-up prior to race time. I could see that they were focused and fully locked in. Everything they had worked for behind the scenes was put on full display for everyone to see! Blake, Sam, Collin, and Gavin each ran their legs precisely as they were coached to do. It's absolutely amazing watching these dudes work together and encourage each other. Their hard work has paid off so far, and we are eager to continue pushing them to their fullest potential and watch them put on a show at State!"

Panther fans who would like to watch the state meet but cannot make the trip to Austin can pay to watch the broadcast through the UIL website at uiltexas.org. The running events are to start at 5 pm, with Hyatt competing soon after the start and the relay team around 8pm.