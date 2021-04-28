Softball concludes the season in the playoffs, but a three-way tie

By Rick Bailey

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers Softball team wrapped up the season, knowing they are moving into the playoffs. The team has known they were playoff-bound, and playoff t-shirts orders were started before the end of the season. However, what was unknown was their final placement and seeding entering the playoffs.

The team found itself in a three-way tie behind District champion Melissa with Aubrey and Celina. The teams entered a two-game tournament to determine placement, knowing all three teams would advance into the playoffs. Van Alstyne and Aubrey drew the straws to face each other to see who would later face Celina.

The Lady Panthers took an early lead in the bottom of the first off of a Paige Scarbro singled to score Kelsie Adams. In the next inning, Kylie Allen would double scoring Jenna Pharr giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

The third inning would be the start of what Lady Panthers fans will be talking about for a while, a home-run festival. Five Lady Panthers would hit six home-run balls on the evening! It all started three consecutive homeruns with Senior Tinsley Love hitting the first one, followed by Sophomore Madi Thomas, followed by freshman Paige Scarbro. Scarbro wasn't finished on the evening; she would later add another "dinger" in the fifth inning. Also scoring a homer in the inning was fellow freshman Callie Hunter. The Lady Panthers would take a 9-1 lead into the sixth inning.

The drama was not over, as the Chaparrals put together a five-run inning to close the scoring gap to 9-6. But it would be Kelsie Adams putting the finishing touches on the game at the plate and the mound. Kelsie would not be left out of the home run derby and add hers in the sixth inning. She would then take the mound and hold the Chaparrals scoreless to secure the win for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers will now face Celina to determine the final placement for the playoffs. The Lady Panthers with a win will get the second place spot or with a loss will finish in third place.