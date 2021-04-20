Softball gets an emotional win at Aubrey

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The softball season is wrapping up this week with contests against Melissa and Celina. The game against Celina has been moved to Thursday night due to the Regional Track meet. At that game, the team will honor its seniors. The Lady Panthers have secured a playoff berth and looking to secure their current second-place in the standings.

The season has consisted of two extremes of games. It has been either blowout over the bottom teams in the district or close games that come down to who makes a late-inning play or mistake. The Lady Panthers have lost their share of those late-inning games until they pulled out a 2-1 victory over Aubrey.

Kelsie Adams was on the mound against the Chaparrals. She only allowed five hits and one run in the seven innings of play. She struck out nine and only walked one.

It was not until the fifth inning that either team would get on the board. The Panthers got on the board by Paige Scarbro getting on base with a walk. Excellent baserunning by Scarbro put the Lady Panthers in scoring position when she moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Tess Cutler would provide a sacrifice fly to score Scarbro at home. Later in the inning with Avery Jennings on third base pinch-running for Danielle Anderson, who singled to get on the bases. Sydney Sullivan would single and score Jennings, giving the Lady Panthers the 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Chaparrals would get on the board, making it a 2-1 game.

The season form would hold as the game would be decided in the final inning of play. The Lady Chaparrals would get runners in scoring position with a single followed by a double hit to center field. The game was on the line when Sydney Sullivan controlled the ball and would hold the tying run at third base with a solid throw to the infield. This play would be the late-game positive play the Lady Panthers needed. The next batter would hit a powerful ground ball to second basemen Paige Scarbro who would control it to make the play with first basement Jenna Pharr. The emotions that burst from the Lady Panthers burst forth, earning the celebratory side of a late-game decision.