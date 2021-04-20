Panthers advancing to regionals

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne track team recently competed in the Area track meet, with runners earning opportunities to advance to the regional track meet. The "playoffs" for track consist of District, Area, Regional, and finally, the State meet. Top four finishers in the District advance to Area, where the top four then advance to regionals. At the regional meet, the top two from each event advance to State with one additional "wild card" with the next best time from any of the four regionals. The 4A Regional Meet will take place at Texas A&M Commerce this Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24.

The Van Alstyne girls team had six athletes advance to the Regional meet. Samantha Moore is moving to the next level in the High Jump. The District Champion earned the title of Area Champion after repeating her 5"2' jump and beating out the competition. The relay team for the 4x200m is also advancing. The team members are Lauren Moore, Abby Lange, Sarah Wyatt, Kate Carson, and Tatum Hartsfield.

On the boys' side, the team advanced two relay teams and three individuals. Gavin Montgomery will compete in four events at regionals, the triple and long jumps, and as a member of two relay teams. JJ Boling advanced in the High Jump. Lucas Lindley advanced in the triple jump. The 4x200m relay team of Lucas Lindley, Collin Reynolds, and Gavin Montgomery will be competing in the regional meet

Blake Hyatt continued his domination in the 800m run, added to his District Championship with an Area Championship. In his next run, the 400m run, he had some tightness in his hamstring that affected his run, where he missed advancing by finishing in fifth place. Out of caution, he was pulled from the 4x400m relay, where the team moves on to the regional meet with a second-place finish. The 4x400m group consisted of Gavin Montgomery, Collin Reynolds, Sergio Castillo, and Sam Wyatt.