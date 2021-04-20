Panther baseball trying to move into the playoffs
The Panthers are in the final weeks of the season and are looking to fight their way into a playoff spot. Currently, the Panthers are in fifth place, a half-game behind Melissa. A key game will be the Tuesday night (April 20) home game against Melissa. The Panthers dropped the first meeting 2-4. The Panthers have three games remaining following the Melissa game. With two games against Sanger and Gainesville, who sit below the Panthers, victories are needed but will not shuffle any playoff contenders. The only game that would help the Panthers get in the playoffs would be a victory over District leader, the Celina Bobcats.
Leading the Panthers in the following statistical categories:
Batting average:
.404 Matthew Crawford
.351 Dakota Howard
.333 Blake Skipworth
.333 Cade Milroy
RBI
11 Cade Milroy
10 Matthew Crawford
10 Jordan Caldwell
10 Colling Reynolds
10 Dakota Howard
Runs
20 Dakota Howard
13 Aaron Beckham
13 Collin Reynolds
11 Jordan Caldwell