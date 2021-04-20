Panther baseball trying to move into the playoffs

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Panthers are in the final weeks of the season and are looking to fight their way into a playoff spot. Currently, the Panthers are in fifth place, a half-game behind Melissa. A key game will be the Tuesday night (April 20) home game against Melissa. The Panthers dropped the first meeting 2-4. The Panthers have three games remaining following the Melissa game. With two games against Sanger and Gainesville, who sit below the Panthers, victories are needed but will not shuffle any playoff contenders. The only game that would help the Panthers get in the playoffs would be a victory over District leader, the Celina Bobcats.

Leading the Panthers in the following statistical categories:

Batting average:

.404 Matthew Crawford

.351 Dakota Howard

.333 Blake Skipworth

.333 Cade Milroy

RBI

11 Cade Milroy

10 Matthew Crawford

10 Jordan Caldwell

10 Colling Reynolds

10 Dakota Howard

Runs

20 Dakota Howard

13 Aaron Beckham

13 Collin Reynolds

11 Jordan Caldwell