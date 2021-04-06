Panthers compete at district track meet

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne track teams took the field for the District 9 meet hosted by Aubrey. The teams competed over two days of prelims and finals to compete for spots to move to the Area track meet. The top four runners in each event move on to the Area Track meet.

Van Alstyne's Blake Hyatt dominated in his runs, winning first 400m and 800m runs. Hyatt ran a 51.97 in the 400m run, and an amazing 1:56 in the 800m run. Korbin Shumate of Sanger gave Hyatt more competition than he has seen all year. Shumate kept just behind Hyatt until the final 200 meters of the race. That is when Hyatt hit another gear leaving the competitor behind and finishing five seconds ahead of him.

The boys 4x400m relay team continued its season run of domination. The team of Gavin Montgomery, Sam Wyatt, Collin Reynolds, and Blake Hyatt earned the title of District Champions. Anytime you can beat Celina at the 4x400m relay, you know you are in high standing.

Samantha Moore captured the title of District Champion in the high jump when she cleared 5'2", for a personal record. Clearing the mark sent celebrations through herself and her coach Kristi Servati for more of breaking the barrier that has been so elusive than capturing the title. You see this more at track meets than any other competition, the joy and satisfaction of attainment of personal goals or breaking barriers is celebrated more than defeating a competitor.

The following athletes will move on to the Area meet on Wednesday, April 7th, in Celina. Athletes that place in the top four in this meet advance to the regional meet.

Additional Boys Area Qualifiers

4x200m relay of Will Frey, Gavin Montgomery, Collin Reynolds, and Lucas Lindley, second-place

4x100m relay of Mateen Boudoin, Will Frey, Dakota Howard, and Lucas Lindley, 4th Place

Colby Hayes 4th Place Discus, 122-10.00

JJ Boling 3rd Place High Jump. 5-10.00

Shane McCaslin 4th place, Pole Vault, 10-06.00

Gavin Montgomery: 3rd Place, Long Jump, 19-06.25; 2nd Place, Triple Jump, 40-01.25

Lucas Lindley, 4th Place, Long Jump, 10-05.00

Additional Girls Area Qualifiers

4x200m Relay: Third place; Lauren Moore, Sarah Wyatt, Samantha Moore, Kate Carson

4x400m Relay: Third Place; Sarah Wyatt, Presley McDonald, Tatum Hartsfield, Kate Carson

Lauren Moore, 3rd Place, 100m, 13.05

Tatum Hartsfield, 3rd Place, 400m, 1:02.7

Samantha Moore, 1st Place, high jump, 5-02.00

Sarah Wyatt, 4th Place, Long jump, 14-06.25