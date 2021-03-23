VAHS Boys track team wins the Pottsboro meet

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Boys Track team came away with another team victory at the Pottsboro track meet on March 18. The Panther scored 185 points on the day, with Gunter coming in at second with 123.

Leading the Panthers with victories on the track was Blake Hyatt in the 400m, and 800m run. Hyatt and Dakota Howard, Collin Reynolds, and Gavin Montgomery earned a win in the 4x400m run.

The Panthers picked up points in the field events with some top placements. In the long jump, it was a sweep by the panthers, with Lucas Lindley, Dakota Howard, and Gavin Montgomery finishing one, two, three. Levi Copeland and Colby Hayes were first and second in the shot put.

The Lady Panthers earned a second-place showing at the meet with 161 points, coming in behind Gunter's 184. Top finishers for the Lady Panthers were Lauren Moore, 1st in the pole vault, Tatum Hartsfield 2nd in the 400m run, Jaidan Servati 2nd in the 300m hurdles, Abby Lange 2nd in the 100m hurdles, Samantha Moore 2nd in the high jump, Kenedy Dombrowski 2nd in the discus and long jump, and Hannah Hemphill 2nd in the triple jump. The Lady Panther team of Lauren Moore, Samantha Moore, Kate Carson, and Sarah Wyatt won the 4x200 relay.