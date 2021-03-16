Season update for Panther baseball, softball

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panther baseball and softball teams have wrapped up the pre-district portion and tournament portions of their seasons. Baseball and softball had the opportunity that other sports did not have during the pre-district schedule in playing tournaments. Due to COVID protocols for volleyball and basketball's indoor sports, the UIL ruled that there could not be any tournaments.

The Panther baseball team currently has a 10-2-1 record on the season. Their only losses are against Farmersville and Pottsboro, but having played Pottsboro twice has a split. The Panthers will begin district play this Friday night (3/19) when they host the Aubrey Chaparrals.

The Panthers have six players batting over .300 on the season: Tom Fowler (.300), Aaron Beckham (.310), Connor Loftice (.364), Cade Milroy (.417), Matthew Crawford (.472), and Dakota Howard (.438).

Leading the Panthers at the plate in several statistical categories is Dakota Howard. Howard has fourteen hits, nine RBI's and has scored sixteen runs. Matthew Crawford is not far behind with thirteen hits and eight RBI's with two runs scored. Another team leader is Jordan Caldwell, with nine hits, seven RBI's, and scoring ten runs. Leading the Panthers on the mound has been a committee of players with three players earning multiple wins Jordan Caldwell (3), Riley Dancer (2), and Matthew Crawford (2).

The Panthers hope to carry their pre-district success into district play. They have outscored their opponents 87-43 on the season.

The Lady Panthers have come out of the gates with a great start on the season with an 8-1 record. Their only loss has come to 6A Prosper High School. The Lady Panthers have outscored their opponents 137-28. They have scored double digits in seven games while not allowing a single opponent to reach double digits.

Leading the Lady Panthers at the plate are Taylor Roberts (.391), Tinsley Love (.423), Jenna Pharr (.423), Kelsie Adams (.478), and Callie Hunter (.538).

Leading the Panthers in hits are three players: Jenna Pharr, Kelsie Adams, and Tinsley Love, each with eleven hits. Love is leading the team with fifteen RBI's, with Pharr with ten and Adams with nine.

The two pitchers used for the bulk of the load for the Lady Panthers are Kelsie Adams and Taylor Roberts. Roberts has picked up four wins and Adams three victories. Roberts has allowed 11 hits and three earned runs, and 46 strikeouts in twenty innings. Adams has allowed nine hits, allowed five earned runs, and has 37 strikeouts.

The Lady Panthers have started district play and have picked up a couple of victories. They had a two-inning run-rule win over 20-0 win Gainesville. They also defeated Sanger 19-8. They will host Aubrey on Friday, March 19th, for their next district matchup starting at 7 pm.