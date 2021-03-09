Lady Panthers win their own track meet

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne High School hosted a track meet on Thursday, March 4th, at Panther Stadium. Due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, the meet was limited to only four teams. Typically, VAHS would generally have eight teams at their meet. The teams that competed in JV and Varsity divisions were Anna, Melissa, Pottsboro, and Van Alstyne.

The VAHS varsity girls team won the track meet by a thirty-point margin over Melissa. In the Varsity Boys division, the Panthers placed third behind Melissa and Anna. The top point-scoring female athlete of the entire event was Van Alstyne freshman Lauren Moore with thirty-three points. Trailing her was her teammate and fellow freshman Sarah Wyatt with thirty-one points. Other high point athletes in the top ten individuals were Tatum Hartsfield (20), Margie Carson (18), and Samantha Moore (17).

Lauren Moore earned top points in the meet by competing and placing in five events: Pole Vault (1st), Long jump (3rd), 4x100 relay (2nd), 4x400 relay (1st), and 100m (2nd). The Panthers' top male finisher was Gavin Montgomery, finishing sixth in points on the boys' division. He won the triple jump and part of two relays, the 4x200 (2nd) and 4x400 (1st).

One of the dominating performances of the meet was Blake Hyatt's 800m run. He finished the race at 1:57 but was ten seconds ahead of the next finisher. Other notable top performances were Sophomore Colby Hayes in the discus, Sergio Castillo and Tatum Hartsfield in the 400m dash, Margie Carson in the 3200m run, and Sarah Wyatt in the long jump.

Coach Terry Land is creating a tradition of excellence in the 4x400 relay team for the Panthers. The Panthers were the 2019 state champions in the event and had a team that would have been the team to beat if the 2020 event had not been canceled. Continuing the tradition, the 2021 Panthers entered an A and B team in the relay event, and the teams finished 1st and 2nd over the competition.