Basketball all-district basketball players announced

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The awards for the 2020-2021 basketball season are in for both the Panthers and Lady Panthers. The All-District awards are voted on by the coaches of the district prior to the playoffs. Earning superlatives for the Panthers were JJ Boling the District Most Valuable Player. Boling averaged 20 points per game along with seven rebounds. Carson Brown was the Newcomer of the Year, he averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds per game this season. Earning a top award for the Lady Panthers was Kylie Allen who was voted Co-Newcomer of the Year. Allen, a senior, played her first and only season after moving to Van Alstyne from Virginia. She averaged eight points and seven rebounds this season. First-team All-District selections were Nathan Henley and Bailey Henderson. Henley averaged 12 points per game for the Panthers. Henderson, a Sophomore, was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers averaging nine points per game.

Panther District Awards:

District MVP: JJ Boling (Unanimous choice)

Newcomer of the Year: Carson Brown (Unanimous choice)

1st Team All-District: Nathan Henley (Unanimous choice)

2nd Team All-District: Blake Skipworth (Unanimous choice), Tom Fowler

All-Defensive Team: Kade Ramer

Honorable Mention: Blake Hyatt

Academic All-District: Blake Hyatt, Blake Skipworth, Tom Fowler, Kade Ramer, Carson Brown, Dylan Geller, Sean Wilson, Jimmy Terrill, JJ Boling

Lady Panther All-District Awards

Co-Newcomer of the Year - Kylie Allen, Senior

1st Team All-District - Bailey Henderson, Sophmore

2nd Team All-District - Kate Carson, Sr, Kelsie Adams, Junior

Honorable Mention - Mireya Mullins, Sr; Lanie Thorpe, Sophmore

Academic All-District - Callie Blankenship, Presley McDonald, Kelsie Adams, Kate Carson, Kaelyn Miller, Lacey Thorpe, Lanie Thorpe, Kylie Allen, Bailey Henderson, Mireya Mullins