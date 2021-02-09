Lady Panthers finish strong, prepare for the playoffs

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers finished the 2020-2021 season with a win over Celina. Other than the first minute of the game, the Lady Panthers led the entirety of the season's last home game. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bobcats 37-25. The largest lead the Lady Panthers would hold on the night was 21 points in the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers were dominant in the paint leading in the following statistical categories: Points in the Paint, Second Chance points, offensive, and defensive rebounds. Leading the team in the paint was Mireya Mullins, with nine points and nine rebounds. Adding to the scoring was Bailey Henderson with 8, Kate Carson 8, Kelsie Adams 6, Kylie Allen 4, and Kaelyn Miller 2.

The Lady Panthers have advanced to the playoffs. Planning the schedule for this year of unknowns, an intentional gap week was added at the end of the season. This week was for makeup games if needed, and none were required. So the Lady Panthers traveled to Whitesboro on Friday, February the 5th. The Lady Panthers came away with a 42-32 victory. An interesting statline to this game is that the Lady Bearcats scored eight points in each of the four quarters, the Lady Panthers outscored them in all but the fourth quarter. Scoring for the Lady Panthers were; Bailey Henderson 16, Mireya Mullins 11, Kelsie Adams 5, Kylie Allen 4, Lanie Thorpe 2, Kate Carson 2, Kaelyn Miller 1 and Callie Blankenship 1.

The Lady Panthers finished in third place in the playoffs. The Lady Panthers missed the playoffs last season in 3A competition. Not many planned for the Lady Panthers to be a playoff team moving up to the 4A classification. The Panthers will take on the second place team from District 10, that team will be determined on Monday, February 8th. The Lady Panthers will take the court in the playoffs either on February 11th or 12th.