Lady Panthers move up in the standings with win over Aubrey

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers played their best team game of the season in the recent contest against Aubrey. This was perfect timing as it was an important game for the district playoff seeding—the Lady Panthers, who defeated the Lady Chaparrals in the first meeting. The first victory happened dramatically with two made free throws with four seconds on the clock and a defensive stand as the buzzer sounded.

The second meeting took place on the home floor at Aubrey. In the early going, it seemed that this game would also go down to the wire, however in the second quarter, with the game tied at 10-10, the Lady Panthers would go on a 15-2 run to close out the quarter; they would enter the locker room at halftime with a 25-12 lead. The third quarter was a hard-fought quarter without much scoring; the Lady Panthers only managed five points. The Lady Chaparrals could only dent the lead built in the second quarter, and the closest they would get would be eight points. But in the fourth, the Lady Panthers would stretch the lead back to fifteen with the final score being 42-27.

Leading the Lady Panthers was Kylie Allen with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Also scoring were: Kelsie Adams 10, Bailey Henderson 9, Lanie Thorpe 5, Kate Carson 4, and Lacey Thorpe 3.

The Lady Panthers followed the Aubrey game with another dominant win over Anna. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Coyotes 52-23. Bailey Henderson led the team with 16 points. Every Lady Panther scored on the night: Kylie Allen 8, Lacey Thorpe 6, Lanie Thorpe 5, Kelsie Adams 5, Kate Carson 5, Kaelyn Miller 4, Mireya Mullins 2, and Callie Blankenship 1.

The victory would put the Lady Panthers in the driver's seat for the third-place spot. The Lady Panthers travel to Melissa on Tuesday night, the 26th. Currently, the Cardinals are ahead of the Lady Panthers in standings in the second-place slot. If they can repeat the Aubrey game's effort, the team could force a tie for the second-place slot with a victory.