Senior Tom Fowler key player for Panthers

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

If you have watched the VAHS Panthers in basketball action this year, you know the scoring has typically come from three sources. The Panthers have a big three scoring with JJ Boling, Carson Brown, and Blake Skipworth. But the key to a winning team is players who are willing to do the roles that do not make the headlines; they know their role and do it well. If you have watched more than a couple of games, you know that the key role player for the Panthers is Tom Fowler.

Fowler is rarely in double-digit scoring for the Panthers, but his work on defense and timely scoring have been crucial to this team. An example of that was recently in the game against Celina; you would see Fowler on the stat sheet with "only" four points. However, without watching the game, you would not know how important those points were. The game was tied with a minute left in the game when the Bobcats focused their defense on JJ Boling; Fowler would hit two key shots to break the tie and seal the victory.

Fowler contributes on the end of the court that some players relax on, defense. You will find that Coach Best will put him on the other team's best players. It does not matter if the player is a guard or a post player that outsizes Fowler. Tom Fowler spoke of his role on the team, "I've always seen myself as a defensive player. My teammates always trust me to shut down their best player. Keeping the other team from using their most valuable weapon helps us get ahead of other groups."

Coach Russell Best shared about his senior player, "He is a great teammate; every team needs a Tom Fowler. He is always upbeat and positive. On the court, he plays extremely hard and is a competitor."

Fowler's biggest fans are his parents Scott and Alicia Fowler; the younger Fowler spoke of their support, "They have been to every game and always have pushed me to do the best that I can do. They always say, 'worry about the effort, not the outcome.'" Beyond his parents; he shared an appreciation for "Meme and Henley's parents." Speaking of fellow senior and lifelong teammate Nate Henley's parents, Jon and Melissa, "Nate and I have been friends since kindergarten. I feel like they cheer me on just as much as they do him."

Tom Fowler spoke of the impact that VAHS Athletic Director Mikeal Miller has had on his life, "always gave me confidence in myself and made me want to be better because he believed I could"

Panther fans see the hard work on the court but do not see the matched dedication of his approach to academics. "I am not given an option of whether or not to keep my grades up. It's a matter of learning how to manage your time and how to sometimes pass on the things you want to do and do the things you should."

Fowler has plans to study construction engineering and attend Texas A&M or Texas Tech to own his own construction company. Guessing how Fowler approaches basketball, he will succeed by doing the little things with great effort.