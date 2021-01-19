Panthers get the easy win, look to the 2nd round of district

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Panthers finished up their first round of district play with an away game in Sanger. The Panthers would make quick work of the last-place Indians, jumping out to a 30-12 first-quarter lead. The Panthers would go on to a 43 point victory.

The Panthers used their defense to fuel their offense, scoring thirty-seven points off of Sanger turnovers. The other major stat-line that showed the Panther dominance was their 34-2 point differential in transition scoring.

Leading the Panthers in scoring on the night was JJ Boling with 28. Others scoring on the night were Nathan Henley 12, Carson Brown 10, Blake Hyatt 9, Blake Skipworth 8, Tom Fowler 5, Gavin Bybee 5, Dylan Geller 3, and Kade Ramer 2.

After the first round of district play, the Panthers find themselves in second place with a 5-1 record. Melissa is atop the standings, the only team to defeat the Panthers. Anna is the district third-place team, followed by Celina. The first round of district showed that there are very few off nights in this league. The Panthers know they can jump to the top just as quickly as they can drop in the standings. The Panthers will travel to Anna on Friday the 22nd.