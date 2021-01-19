Lady Panthers drop game to district leader Sanger, eyes playoffs

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers started the second round of district play when they hosted the Sanger Lady Indians on Tuesday, January 12th. The first time these two met, it was a dominating victory for the Lady Indians. The Lady Panthers quickly made the visitors realize that it would be a different game this time around.

In the first quarter, at the mid-way point, the score was tied at seven points. Sanger would have a 12-10 point lead on the Lady Panthers. Bailey Henderson had two three-pointers in the first quarter to help keep the Lady Panthers close. In the second quarter, it was a team effort in scoring; Kelsie Adams had a three-pointer from the corner to give the Lady Panthers their first lead. In the next possession, she would drive to the basket and make a beautiful pass to Henderson for a layup. Kate Carson would use her speed to get a layup, and then Henderson would hit a deep three. The Lady Panthers would outplay the district leaders and would build a five-point lead.

However, in the third quarter, Sanger would take over the game, outscoring the Lady Panthers by nine points and would close out the game for the win. Sanger used their size advantage in the post, and forced turnovers that led to points. Sanger would step up the defense on Henderson and not let her score the rest of the game. Lanie Thorpe, the leading scorer for the Panthers, would step up her game in the second half, scoring eleven of her thirteen points. Sanger would go on to win the game by the score of 50-43.

Scoring on the night for the Lady Panthers was Lanie Thorpe 13, Bailey Henderson 11, Kelsie Adams 9, Kylie Allen 4, Kate Carson 4, and Kaelyn Miller 2.

The district standings have Sanger and Melissa tied with a 7-1 record, Aubrey in third with a 6-3 record, and the Lady Panthers in fourth place with a 5-3 record. The playoffs look to have these four teams advancing as Celina is in 5th place with a 2-6 record.