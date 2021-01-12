Lady Panthers earn two blowout wins.

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers had two blowout district wins this past week, with victories over Celina and Gainesville. In Celina's game, the Lady Panthers started the game with a 16-0 run, only giving up a basket right before the first-quarter buzzer. The Lady Panthers would go on to win by a score of 40-26. But the Lady Panthers were leading 35-8 at the end of the play in the third quarter.

Scoring for the Lady Panthers on the night: Kylie Allen 12, Bailey Henderson 10, Callie Blankenship 2, Kelsie Adams 4, Lanie Thorpe 3, , Mireya Mullins 9

When the Lady Panthers traveled to Gainesville, they would get the win by the score of 65-16. Lady Panthers had another strong first quarter leading 15-1 at the close of the time period. It would not be until late in the fourth quarter that the Lady Leopards would score a field goal, as twelve of their points came from the free-throw line.

The entire Lady Panther team would get on the scoreboard in this game: Mireya Mullins 14, Kate Carson 12, Bailey Henderson 9, Kaelyn Miller 7, Lacey Thorpe 6, Lanie Thorpe 4, Kelsie Adams 4, Callie Blankenship 4, Kylie Allen 3, and Presley McDonald 2.