Allen making an impact as a Lady Panther

A new name has been making herself known as a Lady Panther, Kylie Allen is a senior move-in student-athlete making her only year as a Lady Panther one to remember. Kylie was an impact player for the Lady Panther volleyball, even while still recovering from an ACL surgery. She is currently in the middle of the basketball season with plans to be on the diamond this spring for the Lady Panther softball team.

Being at a new school is not something new to Allen, who has attended ten different schools throughout her academic career. Starting over at a new school was a norm for Kyle with her father's distinguished service to the United States Air Force. Sports was the way that she connected and found her place. "As a new student, I am always having to compete and prove myself over and over again. Whether it was having to test into advanced classes or trying to make sports teams and earn coveted playing time, overcoming the "outsider" label has been difficult."

One of the first connections made in Van Alstyne was with Coach Dustin Emery, VAISD's Athletic Trainer. Kylie shared the vital role he played in helping her get on the court this season, "I appreciate what Coach Emery has done for me. When I arrived this summer, I was recovering from ACL surgery and didn't know if I would play my final season of volleyball and basketball. Coach Emery worked out with me every day and helped me return to play just as districts started. I am eternally grateful for his help and dedication to helping me."

Allen has been a great addition to the Lady Panther basketball team as an inside presence with impressive ball-handling skills and post moves. She has been a consistent scorer for the team, averaging seven points a game and leading the team in rebounds. Coach Tyler Dyer said of Allen, "Kylie has been a great addition to our team this year. Her maturity has been tremendous on and off the court. She brings great positive energy to the locker room every day, and she does a great job of communicating on the floor. Her length and athleticism have allowed us to have more success on both ends of the floor this year. She's a kid that can guard multiple positions on defense and can score in a variety of ways on offense."

Even though athletics have played a significant role in her life, aiding in her many transitions, Allen shared they have shared another purpose in her life. "I am expected to go to college and I figured sports would not be my way in so I knew that I would have to rely on my academic record. Academics are my top priority, and participating in sports has helped me have a great work ethic and time management skills." Allen has plans to attend Baylor University and study Health Sciences to attend medical school and become an Army Surgeon.

Allen is thankful for her parents, Ron and Angie Allen, support throughout her journey, "They are my biggest supporters. They have always encouraged my brother and me not just to show up and expect success, that like life, you have to put in work even to have a chance to perform at your best. They know I expect a lot of myself, so they have always been willing to go the extra mile to support us. And three sports, at three different high schools, and many different game locations, despite their busy lives, my family has always been there to support me."

The realization that had she not moved her senior year, these memories of competing would not have been possible as high school sports in Virginia have not resumed due to the pandemic. "I am thankful VA has welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home for my Senior Year!"