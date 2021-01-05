Lady Panthers run away from Anna

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers traveled to Anna for a post-Christmas break district matchup. The Lady Coyotes came into the game winless in district play (0-3). The Lady Coyotes would give the Lady Panthers trouble throughout the first half of the game. They led by one point after the first quarter, but a 9-0 run to start the second quarter by the Lady Panthers gave fans the impression that the game would be over early. But the Lady Coyotes would not go away, even hitting a last-second buzzer-beater to go into half only down six points.

In the third quarter, the Lady Coyotes came out of the locker room with some halftime adjustments. The Lady Coyotes would go to their full-court press, and the Lady Panthers would feast on the coaching change. The Lady Panthers would score twenty points in the third period alone by breaking the porous pressure. Kelsie Adams had her best offensive game, being the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers with eighteen points. She scored all of her points in the middle periods of the game. The majority of her points coming in the transition game attacking the rim.

The entire roster would score points in the win. Scoring for the Lady Panthers: Kelsie Adams (18), Lanie Thorpe (11), Kaelyn Miller (8), Callie Blankenship (4), Mireya Mullins (4). Kate Carson (3), Bailey Henderson (3), Presley McDonald (2), Lacie Thorpe (2) , Kate Carson (2), and Kylie Allen (2).

The Lady Panthers will take the home court against the district leading Melissa Cardinals on New Year's Day. The Lady Panthers have a 3-1 district record. The varsity game is set to start at 2:15 pm.