Lady Panthers lose to district leader Melissa

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers hosted the district-leading Melissa Cardinals on New Years Day. By only looking at the final score, VA 33 Melissa 56, you would not know that the game was as close as three points late in the third quarter. With many turnovers and steals, the Lady Panthers could only score two points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers struggled at the free-throw line for the game shooting only 33%.

Scoring for the Lady Panthers was Kylie Allen (9), Bailey Henderson (8), Kaelyn Miller (5), Kate Carson (4), Mireya Mullins (3), Lanie Thorpe (2), and Kelsie Adams (2). The Lady Panthers are on the road on Friday the 8th at Gainesville.