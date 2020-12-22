Lady Panthers get big district win in final seconds

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers traveled to Sanger on December 15th looking for a second win to start district play; however, they came up short against the Lady Indians. The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Indians by the final score of 54-40. Sanger took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Panthers by 10 in the quarter, and would control the game from there.

The Panthers' bright spot was Bailey Henderson, who led Van Alstyne with 19 points in the contest. The majority of those points came from making five three-pointers. The Lady Panthers behind Henderson shot 40% from behind the three-point line compared to Sangers 9%. However, the inside presence of the Lady Indians was just too much for them as they outscored the Lady Panthers in the paint 8-34.

In addition to Henderson's 19 points, Kelsie Adams had 11, Kylie Allen 5, Callie Blankenship 3, Mireya Mullins 2. Kelsie Adams led the team in rebounds on the night with nine.

The Lady Panthers hosted Aubrey in the afternoon on Tuesday, December 22nd. The contest was an evenly matched contest with the Lady Panthers trailing at the end of the first three quarters and by one point.

Aubrey took the lead with 20 seconds left in the game on a pair of free throws after a turnover on the inbounds underneath the panther basket. Lanie Thorpe picked up a foul going to the basket with four seconds on the clock; she would step to the line and make both free throws to give the Lady Panthers the lead. The Lady Chaparrals would take the ball into the post for a shot blocked by Kelsie Adams. The horn sounded, and the Panthers started to celebrate the win when they noticed that the officials were gathering together to discuss the final play. The officials then agreed that there was no foul on the play, and the game was over with the Lady Panthers on top by one point.

The game saw some lineup changes for the Lady Panthers as Coach Tyler Dyer moved up freshman point guard Kaelyn Miller. The speedy point guard who has been a standout player on the JV squad is a very similar backup to Senior Kate Carson with speed and defensive hustle.

Scoring for the Lady Panthers was Lanie Thorpe (13 ), who made four crucial free throws in the play's final minutes, Kelsie Adams (11), Bailey Henderson (10), Kylie Allen (4), Mireya Mullins (3), and Kaelyn Miller (2).

The Lady Panthers district record heading into the break is 2-1. The Lady Panthers will be off for Christmas break until December the 29th when they travel to Anna for a varsity start at 6:15pm.

Panthers enter district play

The Panthers closed out their non-district schedule with a win over Canton on December 19th.

The Panthers will return to action after the Christmas break December 29th, when they will host Anna at 2:30pm.