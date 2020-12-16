Lady Panthers start district play with 56 point victory

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers opened up district play against the Gainesville Lady Leopards. The Lady Panthers rolled to a 63-7 victory in the evening. This game is not a sign of easy times ahead in the new district as the team knows that some excellent basketball teams lie ahead on the schedule.

Scoring on the night came from the 15 forced turnovers, which allowed sophomore Lanie Thorpe to lead the team scoring with 14 points. The Lady Panthers two-thirds of their points in the paint on layups and drives. Scoring on the night were Kylie Allen (12), Mireya Mullins (9), Kate Carson (8), Bailey Henderson (7), Kelsie Adams (6), Lacey Thorpe (6), and Callie Blankenship (1)

The Lady Panthers closed out their pre-district schedule by traveling to Terrell on December the 8th. The long road trip proved worth it as the Lady Panthers would win 45-34.

The Lady Panthers would be dominant in a couple of essential categories leading to the victory: points off turnovers (11+), second-chance points (6+), turnovers (-3), and rebounds. (17+).

Scoring for the Lady Panthers on the night were Bailey Henderson (14), Mireya Mullins (13), Kelsie Adams (5), Callie Blankenship (2), Lacey Thorpe (3), Lanie Thorpe (3), Kylie Allen (3), and Kate Carson (2).

The Lady Panthers will return the home court and face Aubrey in district play on Tuesday, Dec 22 at 1:15 pm.