Boling scores 44 points as Panthers edged by Sherman

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers played host to the Sherman Bearcats on December 8th. The Panthers would lead every quarter of the game over the Bearcats except the final one, the one that mattered.

The game would be tied with under 20 seconds after JJ Boling hit a pair of free throws. Sherman would use the clock effectively and drive the lane to put up a shot that was still bouncing on the rim when the horn would sound but would fall in to give Sherman the win.

The Panthers lost one if it's big three scorers in the first half as Carson Brown rolled an ankle after scoring five points. JJ Boling would respond with a season-high and career-high point scoring outburst of 44 points. Adding to the Panther scoring were Tom Fowler (10), Nathan Henley (8), Blake Skipworth (8), Kade Ramer (3), and Blake Hyatt (2).

The Panthers' pre-district schedule has been loaded with schools from larger classifications or perennially talented basketball schools. The Argyle Eagles faced the Panthers as the third-best team in the state. The Panthers ran with the team in the first quarter, only being down by two. But in the second quarter, the Eagles would be dominant in outscoring the Panthers 24-8. Argyle would cruise to a 78-50 victory from that point.

Scoring for the Panthers were JJ Boling (24), Blake Skipworth (14), Nathan Henley (5), Tom Fowler (5), and Dylan Geller (2).

The Panthers will wrap up their pre-district schedule with a home game vs. Canton on Saturday, Dec 19th. The varsity will take place at 1:15 pm. They will enter district play at Aubrey on Tuesday, Dec 22nd, at 3:30 pm.