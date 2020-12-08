Panthers score over 70 pts in win, loss

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Panthers scored 70+ points in consecutive games, which usually gets you two wins. But the Panthers lost to Paris by the score of 100-73 and won against Lindsay 71-44.

The Panthers hosted Lindsay on Friday, December 4th, a game on the schedule that was supposed to be played against Caddo Mills. In 2020 the VAHS schedule posted on its website links to an ever-changing google document compared to a static PDF one. The coaches have had to make several game switches in this season of unknowns.

The Panthers shot an impressive 60% from the field against the Lindsay Knights. The Panthers outscored the Knights in transition points 26-6 and added 25 points off of turnovers leading to the 27 point victory. Leading the scoring for the Panthers was JJ Boling with 24 points. Adding to the points were Carson Brown (16), Blake Skipworth (15), Tom Fowler (10) Gavin Bybee (4), and Dylan Geller (2).

The Panthers traveled to Paris on Tuesday, December 1st. The Panthers allowed the Wildcats to shoot 62% from the field compared to their 46%. The Wildcats transition game and inside game contributed to their victory as they scored 28 fast break points and 56 points total in the paint.

Panthers scoring on the night were Carson Brown (26), Blake Skipworth (17), JJ Boling (13), Blake Hyatt (5), James Terrill (5) Kade Ramer (4), and Tom Fowler (3)