Lady Panthers get the win at Lovejoy

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers scored a win over the Lovejoy Lady Leopards on their early-season Senior Night celebration. The Panthers led by as many as 20 points over the 5A level team. Even though the Leopards won the shooting percentage stat for the night, shooting 50% to VAHS's 38%, they lost on the scoreboard. The Leopards, thanks to the Panther press, turned the ball over thirty-one times, leading to twenty-one of the Panthers points off of turnovers.

The Panthers had a very balanced scoring night with Kate Carson (10), Callie Blankenship (10), Bailey Henderson (9), Kylie Allen (8), Mireya Mullins (7), Lanie Thorpe (4), Kelsie Adams (4) and Pressley McDonald (3).