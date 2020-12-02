VAHS Lady Panthers gear up for district

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers are wrapping up the first part of the schedule, the pre-district games; we are getting a better glimpse into Coach Tyler Dyer's roster. The nine-member team is dominated by underclassmen as the Panthers enter their first season in the 4A classification. The team has three seniors who are leaders in the front and back court, with point guard Kate Carson and post players Mireya Mullins and Kylie Allen. The two juniors who are guards Kelsie Adams and Callie Blankenship. Four sophomores round out the roster with Bailey Henderson, Presley McDonald and Lanie and Lacey Thorpe.

Leading the Lady Panthers in scoring to start the season are Seniors Mireya Mullins (9 points per game), Kylie Allen (7 points per game), and sophomore Bailey Henderson (8 points per game). Not surprising that these three, the tallest members of the team, are also the rebound leaders. The team leaders in assists are Senior Kate Carson and Junior Kelsie Adams. Sophomore Lanie Thorpe and Kate Carson are leading the Lady Panthers in steals per game.

The Lady Panthers will be traveling to Lovejoy (Dec 4) and Terrell (Dec 8) before returning to the home court to face their first district opponent, Gainesville (Dec 11 @ 7:30pm). Tickets to home Lady Panther games can be purchased at the gate; there is a requirement for fans to wear a mask at all times while in attendance.