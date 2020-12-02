Panthers take down former district rival Commerce

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers hosted former district rival Commerce following the Thanksgiving break. The recent history of the Panthers vs. Tigers has been one that fans would mark on the schedule not to miss, as they were some of the most hotly contested games in recent years.

This season the Panthers jumped out to a fast start and did not let up on their opponents, cruising to a 19 point victory. The Panthers took a 17-9 advantage in the opening quarter. In the second quarter, the Panthers scored 24 points, taking a 41-19 point lead into the halftime locker room.

The Panthers shot 48% from the floor and 30% from three-point range. The Panthers used their pressure trapping defense to force 15 steals leading to a 13 point differential in transition points over the Tigers.

Leading the Panthers were the big three of JJ Boling (27pts), Carson Brown (20 pts), and Blake Skipworth (16 pts). James Terrill, the next leading scorer, shot an impressive 100% on the game, going 4/4 from the field and 1/1 from the free-throw line. Carson Brown, a true passing big man who enjoys a good pass to a teammate more than scoring himself, led the team with seven assists. Blake Hyatt, the speedy defensive player, helped the team by having four steals while also leading the team in rebounds with seven.

The Panthers will be in the home gym for the next two games against Lindsay and Sherman. The Panthers will host Lindsay Knights on Friday, Dec 4th, and Tuesday night, Dec 8th vs. Sherman. Both varsity games will start at 7:30 pm. Tickets to home Panther games can be purchased at the gate; there is a requirement for fans to wear a mask at all times while in attendance.