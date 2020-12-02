Lady Panthers suffer defeat at Princeton

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers took to the court following the Thanksgiving break with a road trip to Princeton. The Saturday afternoon odd tipoff had another element that you do not see this time of year, a senior night celebration. The host team honored its seniors early in the season in this uncertain time of competition during a pandemic. Not sure if it was the specialness of the occasion or the large 5A class school, but the Princeton team took charge of the game early and did not let up on the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers struggled against the speed and size of the Princeton team. The Princeton Lady Panthers had twenty-nine fast-break points to the Lady Panthers zero. The VA Lady Panthers were also outscored by thirty points in the paint. The final score was a forty point Princeton victory, 70-30.

Mireya Mullins and Lanie Thorpe would lead the Lady Panthers in scoring with six points. Three other players would add four points; Kelsie Adams, Lanie Thorpe, and Kylie Allen.