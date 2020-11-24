Lady Panthers enter break with a winning record.

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers split contests heading into their Thanksgiving break, winning over Prosper Rock Hill and a loss to the Leonard Tigers. In the 53-45 point win against the new high school in Prosper, the Lady Panthers were led by senior post, Mireya Mullins, who scored 19 points and nine rebounds. Her fellow senior post player, Kylie Allen, added 10 points.

The Lady Panthers struggled to get the ball in the basket in a loss to the Leonard Tigers. The Lady Panthers shot only 21% from the six point loss field, 39-45, to the former district rival. The Lady Panthers opened and closed the game with strong scoring, but it was in the middle two quarters that put the Lady Panthers behind on the scoreboard. The team could only score five points in the second quarter. The team was led in scoring, with Kelsie Adams having 8 points, Kylie Allen and Mireya Mullins added 7 points.

The Lady Panthers, who currently have a 7-3 season record, will play at Princeton on Saturday, November 28th at 1 pm.