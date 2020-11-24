Howe's 'Friday Night Voice' dies at the age of 85

Staff reports

Leon Thornhill, the longtime voice of Howe High School football and other athletic events at Bulldog Stadium, died Nov. 22 at Baylor Hospital in McKinney. He was 85 years old.

Sherman Leon Thornhill was born May 4, 1935, in Sherman. He graduated from Sherman High Schoon in 1954 and spent four years serving in the Navy. In 1960, he married Joan Stroud. The two would remain together until she died in 2016.

Thornhill worked for 17 years at both IBM and Oscar Mayer in Sherman. He was an active member of the Howe Masonic Lodge and First Baptist Church Howe where he sang in the choir. Thornhill also served on the Howe ISD school board for 12 years.

Friends recall how he loved attending all manner of sporting events, particularly when his children and grandchildren were involved. He also loved hunting, fishing, golfing and playing dominoes. To manly locals, he will simply be remembered as the “Friday night voice” of the Howe Bulldogs, having served as the stadium announcer for more than 30 years.

Thornhill is survived by three children, 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.