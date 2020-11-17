Lady Panthers get started on the hardwood

By Griff Servati

The end of fall high school sports is happening around the area as only those deep in football and volleyball playoffs are still playing. As teams are making the transition to the winter indoor sports, there is a rise in area COVID cases affecting lineups and schedules.

In the area, Howe boys basketball in the high school and middle school have canceled their early schedules due to COVID quarantines in the boys coaching staffs. Another area team that was on the Lady Panthers preseason schedule for this week has also canceled games for a couple of weeks is Farmersville.

Local basketball teams that have started play have seen their lineups affected by players missing due to covid quarantine protocols. The Lady Panthers are a team that has had to adjust to not having a full lineup to start the season. The Lady Panthers have started the season with a 2-1 early record with impressive starts with younger players getting time on the court. In their most recent game, a win 59-41 win over Paris, the team was lead by sophomore Bailey Henderson with 19pts and Lanie Thorpe with 15 pts. Henderson, who made an impressive five three-pointers on the night.

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers will play a home game on Friday, November the 20th, against Rock Hill, with varsity taking the floor around 7:30 p.m.