Hyatt is moving on to regionals

By Griff Servati

Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Cross Country teams took to the course on Friday, October the 30th, for the district meet. The meet was postponed a day from the rains covering the area for the first part of the week.

Blake Hyatt was the top finisher for the Panthers in the boy's competition with his fourth-place finish. The battle for third and fourth would be a sprint to the finish for the last 200 meters. He would be edged out at the very last steps by Kenny Bibb of Anna.

In the girls' division, Van Alstyne's top runners would be the cousin duo of Kate and Margie Carson as they would finish in the 16th and 21st spots, respectively. In the past, these two runners would have possibly moved on to the regional meet. The practice of removing those who finished ahead of them and qualified as a part of team competition will not happen this year due to the COVID changes.

Hyatt will be the lone Panther to move on to the UIL Regional meet on Tuesday, November the 10th, at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.