Warriors roll in second half

Jim Irish

Bastrop Advertiser Correspondent

Samuel Osborn had to work harder than usual, but he still finished with an impressive total of rushing yards in Tribe Consolidated’s 70-38 victory over Johnson County Sports Association on the road on Friday.

Osborn, a senior running back, gained 284 yards on 29 carries (9.7-yard average) and scored seven touchdowns. In the previous game against Jubilee, Osborn averaged 35 yards per carry.

Osborn scored on runs of 3, 36, 37, 31, 14, 5, and 35 yards.

Tribe coach Brent Golemon said Osborn, who plays both offense and defense, dislocated his left thumb on defense at the end of the first half. He continued to play in the second half but only on offense. Osborn will play against the Austin Royals (3-3) on Friday, Golemon said in a text.

Tribe’s most competitive game since its only loss of the season to Calvert 32-28 was tied at 24 at halftime. Tribe led 46-38 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but then scored 24 consecutive points on three touchdown runs by Osborn.

“Our bench was deeper,” Golemon said. “As the night wore on, this took a toll.”

Tribe (5-1) also scored on an 11-yard run by Travis Guy and a 20-yard pass to Ethan Mallett from quarterback Chandler Golemon.

Johnson City quarterback Josh Wallace completed 38 of 64 passes for 478 yards and 5 touchdowns. His primary receiver was Cole Arnsenau with 19 catches for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wallace suffered an interception -- his first of the season -- by Rio Mata. For the season, Wallace has tossed 38 touchdowns.

On defense, Nathaniel Heilig, Lake Mills, and Osborn each had 10 tackles. Guy had two quarterback sacks and Mata one.

Golemon said the two teams may face each other again in the playoffs of the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO).

Tribe, which dropped one spot to No. 15 in the state in the six-man poll, plays host to Austin Royals, which has improved since the outset of the season, Golemon said.

Johnson City (4-2) dropped two spots to No 31 in the poll.