Bastrop runner posts new PR in Temple

Jim Irish

Bastrop Advertiser Correspondent

Emanuel Diaz earned the top finish for Bastrop runners and set a new personal record at the Temple Invitational at Lions Park on Friday.

The senior took 48th place in 17 minutes, 34.10 seconds.

“I was very proud of him, especially considering the difficulty level of the Temple course,” Bastrop coach Leslie Rangel said in an email.

Bastrop boys were 16th out of 19 teams with 440 points. Belton captured the team title with 64 points.

Mario Ruiz, of Elgin, won the boys individual title in 16:06.10.

Counting in the team scoring for Bastrop were Max Martinez, 92nd in 19:03.80; Carlos Torres, 94th in 19:11.80; Carlos Sustaita, 100th in 19:39.90; and Xavier Zanrosso, 106th in 20:22.10.

Also competing were Christian James, 108th in 20:28.30; and Jose Vasquez, 111th in 20:31.80.

For the Bastrop girls, Anayeli Galvan, a junior, had the best finish, taking 62nd place in 22:23.90.

Isabel Conde De Frankenburg, a freshman from Cedar Park, grabbed the individual crown in 17:05.30.

Bastrop girls were 13th out of 18 teams with 375 points. Georgetown won the team title with 33 points.

Also counting in the team scoring were Reina Galindo, 72nd in 22:37.80; Caty Medici, 76th in 22:48.60; Olivia Altamirano, 82nd in 23:22.40; and Saray Galvan, 83rd in 23:24.70.

Also competing for the girls were Louise Hager, 84th in 23:25.20; and Sophia Altamirano, 92nd in 23:47.50.

“Many of our district schools were at Temple, and we did well when comparing our times and team results,” Rangel said.

Cedar Creek and Smithville had byes on their schedules.

On Saturday, Cedar Creek competes at the Luling meet; Bastrop races at the FEAST Patriot Invitational in Selma in San Antonio; and Smithville will take part in the Brazos meet.