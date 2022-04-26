VAISD announces teachers and paraprofessionals of the year

Partin Elementary paraprofessional Kristen Moody and teacher Amy Long

Last week Van Alstyne ISD named its 2021-22 teachers and paraprofessionals of the year.  Each one of them was recognized for the outstanding work they have put in at their respective schools. 

Sanford Elementary teacher Cindy McGregor, principal Tiffany Bietz, paraprofessional Lisa Johnson

Partin Elementary 

Amy Long - Teacher of the Year 

Kristen Moody - Para of the Year 

Sanford Elementary 

Cindy McGregor- Teacher of the Year 

Lisa Johnson - Para of the Year 

Van Alstyne Middle School paraprofessional Kim Maxwell and teacher Heather Kelly

Van Alstyne Middle School 

Heather Kelley - Teacher of the Year 

Kim Maxwell - Para of the Year 

Van Alstyne High School 

Kaitlyn Hernandez - Teacher of the Year 

Sydney Holland - Para of the Year 

Assistant Superintendent Ryan Coleman, Superintendent Dr. David Brown, secondary teacher of the year Heather Kelley, Van Alstyne Middle School Principal, Dr. Kelly Moore, Curriculum Director Jamie Martinez)

Van Alstyne ISD District Teacher of the Year- Secondary 

Heather Kelley 

Van Alstyne ISD District Teacher of the Year - Elementary 

Cindy McGregor 