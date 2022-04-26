VAISD announces teachers and paraprofessionals of the year

Staff reports

Last week Van Alstyne ISD named its 2021-22 teachers and paraprofessionals of the year. Each one of them was recognized for the outstanding work they have put in at their respective schools.

Partin Elementary

Amy Long - Teacher of the Year

Kristen Moody - Para of the Year

Sanford Elementary

Cindy McGregor- Teacher of the Year

Lisa Johnson - Para of the Year

Van Alstyne Middle School

Heather Kelley - Teacher of the Year

Kim Maxwell - Para of the Year

Van Alstyne High School

Kaitlyn Hernandez - Teacher of the Year

Sydney Holland - Para of the Year

Van Alstyne ISD District Teacher of the Year- Secondary

Heather Kelley

Van Alstyne ISD District Teacher of the Year - Elementary

Cindy McGregor