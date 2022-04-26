VAISD announces teachers and paraprofessionals of the year
Staff reports
Last week Van Alstyne ISD named its 2021-22 teachers and paraprofessionals of the year. Each one of them was recognized for the outstanding work they have put in at their respective schools.
Partin Elementary
Amy Long - Teacher of the Year
Kristen Moody - Para of the Year
Sanford Elementary
Cindy McGregor- Teacher of the Year
Lisa Johnson - Para of the Year
Van Alstyne Middle School
Heather Kelley - Teacher of the Year
Kim Maxwell - Para of the Year
Van Alstyne High School
Kaitlyn Hernandez - Teacher of the Year
Sydney Holland - Para of the Year
Van Alstyne ISD District Teacher of the Year- Secondary
Heather Kelley
Van Alstyne ISD District Teacher of the Year - Elementary
Cindy McGregor