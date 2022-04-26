TexaKona Coffee Shutters Van Alstyne location

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

A spokesperson for the TexaKona Coffee Lodge announced last week that the company would be closing its coffee lodge at the intersection of US 75 and Van Alstyne Parkway. In an April 21 social media post, he said that increased operation costs, supply shortages and ongoing inflation all factored into the decision.

“It's been a pleasure serving Van Alstyne and we will greatly miss this location,” the statement read. “We love our fans, and it was a very difficult decision our family had to make. Family and locally owned businesses need all the help they can get.”

The shuttering of the coffee lodge does not affect other businesses within the same building. They include restaurants Mi Taco and Subway as well as the Lone Star Food Store and Valero gas station.

TexaKona specializes in coffee that is roasted with Texas with beans from Hawaii. Last September, the company opened a new coffee gallery and gift store in the historic McKinney Flour mill. That store along with the company’s McKinney roasting facility will remain open. A “rock and roll themed” McKinney location called TexaKona FM is also slated to open soon.

TexaKona coffee remains available to purchase online as well as at the Plano Central Market store.