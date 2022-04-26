Fine arts extravaganza set for Friday

Staff reports

Van Alstyne High School will host the district’s Fine Arts Extravaganza from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Friday, April 30.

There will be two stages to host all the music and theatrical performances. Artwork from the visual arts departments of all four Van Alstyne schools will line the walls.

Both middle school and high school theater arts departments will perform throughout the evening on the cafeteria stage, joined by a couple of the high school band ensembles.

Stage 2 in the upper gym will host elementary and middle school choirs along with flute, clarinet and brass ensembles from the high school band. The lower gym will become the stage or the high school color guard.