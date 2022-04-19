Krista Beal named high school principal

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne ISD announced Krista Beal will be the new high school principal for the 2022-23 school year. She is currently the principal of Gainesville Junior High School.

According to her online bio has spent 14 years in public education, including eight with Gainesville ISD.

This is her third year as the junior high principal. She previously worked as a third and fourth-grade teacher in the Gainesville, Whitesboro and Grapevine-Colleyville district. She then worked as Dean of Instruction at Chalmers Elementary in Gainesville before moving o to the junior high and serving as assistant and associate principal before assuming the head role. In January 2015, she was named the district’s teacher of the month. Two years ago, she was also a member of the local chamber of commerce’s Leadership Gainesville program.

Beal replaces Principal Craig Dennis, who suffered a severe stroke in January. District secondary curriculum coordinator Ted Beal has been filling in during his absence.