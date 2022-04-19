Early voting begins for May election

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Early voting begins next Monday for the May 7 elections. Van Alstyne voters will get to decide the fate of the city’s first charter.

Texas state law classifies cites as either “general law cities” or “home rule cities.” General law city governments can only exercise powers that the state legislature specifically allocates them. Charter cities have more flexibility to enact laws specifically for their needs.

Cities are eligible to become home rule cities when their population exceeds 5,000 residents, a benchmark Van Alstyne passed in 2021.

In February, the city council approved a charter that was drafted by an appointed charter commission of city leaders over several months. If passed, the mayor would become an active voting member of the city council. Currently, the person hold that ole can only break ties. An additional council person would also be added in 2023.

If the measure fails, the city would not be allowed to consider a charter again for at least two years. A copy of the charter is available on the city of Van Alstyne’s website.

The ballot also includes two competitive city council races. Please 2 Alderman Marla Butler is being challenge by Ryan Laing. Dusty Williams and Robert Jaska are both seeking the for Alderman Place 3 seat currently held by Bruce Dawsey.

Across the state, voters will get to decide the fate of two constitutional amendments. Proposition 1 would lower the school property tax bills for residents who are disabled or older than 65. Proposition 2 would increase residential homestead exemption on public school taxes from $25,000-$40,000.

April 26 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. Early voting may be done at any voting location in Grayson County. They Room SB113 in the Grayson County South Campus at 1455 West Van Alstyne Parkway. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-30, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2-3.