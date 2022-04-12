FCCLA students represent school at recent competition

Staff reports

Van Alstyne High School FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) participated in a recent competition. Ruthie Fetz presented to the judges her dark chocolate raspberry cupcakes with a raspberry filling. They were tasty to say the least.

Isabella Baez received a gold medal for her etiquette exam. She also turned in donations that the were collected at the school and the Administration Building.

FCCLA students and district officials wish to thank all those in the community who helped with their community service project.