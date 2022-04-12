City celebrates Central Social District milestone

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne’s long-awaited Central Social District Park is almost a reality. Last Thursday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its (almost) grand opening. While there is still some construction left to do, officials say that the facility will be ready in time for a slew of upcoming events.

Those events include an Easter sunrise service on April 17, the inaugural Wine & Jazz Festival on April 30 and the kick-off of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series on May 7.

“It will be a great opportunity for people all over the community to come together and enjoy a lot of different activities,” Mayor Jim Atchison said in remarks following the festivities.

Planning for the multi-purpose park began in 2018 at the behest of City Manager Lane Jones. Two studies commissioned by the city concluded that something needed to be done that would help renovate downtown. Jones solicited feedback from community stakeholders and studied how other neighboring communities had spurred their own downtown redevelopment efforts

In September 2020, conceptual renderings of the proposed park were unveiled to the public. They included plans for a multi-use pavilion, playground, picnic area and space for food trucks.

The park’s design is intended to evoke Van Alstyne’s history as a railroad town. That decision is part of the city’s branding overall that will put more emphasis on its unique heritage while simultaneously making it more attractive to today’s visitors and businesses.

The city broke ground on the facility in March 2021 with a target opening date in November. Since then, crews have been seemingly working around the clock in anticipation of the big day. While weather and other delays may have pushed the opening back a few months, nobody attending last week’s ceremony had any complaints. Instead, there was a palpable excitement in the air as those looking on thought about what this meant for the city. Future generations just might look back at this day as a major milestone in Van Alstyne’s history.