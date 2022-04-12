Allan Commercial Millwork moving to Van Alstyne

Staff reports

Allan Commercial Millwork is coming to Van Alstyne’s Cold Springs Industrial Park. Company founder Amit Patel recently signed a deal for a seven-acre tract at the facility owned by the Van Alstyne Economic Development Corporation.

“We are elated at what he’s bringing to the community,” VAEDC Board President David Sileven said. “And not just for his business, but for an employer who builds workers and citizens. It’s exciting to see what he can build in our community.”

The company provides cabinetry to commercial clients, including school districts and municipal governments. Business grew 20 percent in 2020, followed by 30 percent growth the following year. This massive demand is more than the company’s current Sherman facility can accommodate, forcing Patel to reluctantly outsource some projects

“We are shoulder to shoulder on the floor right now,” he says.

His decision on where to go next came down to a choice between two cities. Ultimately, the responsiveness of Van Alstyne representatives made it an easy choice for hiem.

“We called on another city but got no response,” he said. “I called (VAEDC Executive Director) Rodney Williams, and we met immediately and went quickly from there”

The move will initially bring around 30 to 35 employees to Van Alstyne. That number will grow as the facilities expand over time. Long term plans call for three buildings to eventually be constructed on the site. Work on the first 25,000 square-foot building is set to begin sometime this summer. After that, Patel says he will likely look to construct a similar-sized building two years later, with a third one coming two years after that. He adds that the company may also expand into the residential market sometime in the future.

It's been a rapid rise for the manufacturing side of Allan Commercial Millwork, which Patel started with two employees about five years ago. As business has grown, he’s made it a priority to bring in workers from lower-paying jobs and train them for a new career. He says that some of his best workers are people who came from convenience store or gas station jobs without any knowledge of the milling industry

“Every person has potential,” Patel says, “They can make their life better. I just want to have good staff and good people.”