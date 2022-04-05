Van Alstyne set to host first wine, jazz festival

Staff reports

Downtown Van Alstyne will be buzzing with activity in April as the City’s Central Social District Park prepares to open to the public with construction nearing completion. The park, which features a performance stage, splash pad, outdoor seating and a playground, as well as other amenities, was built to draw residents and visitors to the area. It was also created to host events, and the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host the very first event at the splashy new facility on Saturday, April 30.

The 1st Annual Wine & Jazz Festival, presented by the Chamber, will showcase the new park as well as the renewed direction of the Chamber. The festival came together as a joint effort with the Chamber, City of Van Alstyne Events Coordinator Kandi Hessel and Tom Busch, owner of Cooley Bay Winery.

“This is a great event to showcase the new direction of the Van Alstyne Chamber,” Chamber Board President Donna Kramer-Almon said. “We have added members and new leadership and are looking to get more involved in the community we support.”

The City of Van Alstyne has played a large role in getting this event off the ground and is supporting the festival with vigor.

“This is a great event to have as a first event,” Hessel said. “We’re setting the bar pretty high here.”

Working with Busch, the event has landed an impressive eight total wineries. In addition to Cooley Bay Winery (Van Alstyne) other wineries on hand will include Homestead Winery (Ivanhoe, Denison, Plano), Wall Street Winery (Sherman), 4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery (Muenster, McKinney), Landon Winery (Greenville, McKinney, Wylie, Grapevine, Coppell), Eden Hill Winery (Celina, Dallas), Caudalie Crest Winery (Celina) and Lone Star Wine Cellars (McKinney, Whitesboro).

“We’re excited to be a part of the very first wine festival here in Van Alstyne,” Busch aid. “This will be a fantastic event, and we hope to be a part of it for many years to come.”

The day will not be all about the wine. De Leon Jazz Trio, a popular jazz trio, will be providing the music from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. In addition to music and wine, merchants will be set up, as well. Envy Salon & Aesthetics is the presenting sponsor of the event and will be putting on hair, lash and skin service demonstrations throughout the day, while there will be everything from jewelry to sweets and beyond in addition.

For those who want to be a bit more proactive there will also be a grape stomp. For a $5 ticket, patrons can climb into a barrel and see what an old-fashioned grape stomp is all about. If all that stomping makes one hungry then they do not have far to go. In addition to the restaurants in downtown Van Alstyne, Roll’n JayZ food truck will be on-site and serving a menu consisting of steak, chicken and shrimp, as well as other options.

The festival is set for 1 – 5 p.m. The event is family-friendly, though the wine stop and wine tastings are limited to those 21 and up..

Tasting tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite.com for $20 or at the event for $25. In addition to the ticket pack for patrons 21-and-over will be a special take-home event wine tasting glass.

For more information, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-wine-jazz-festival-tickets-187451982927.