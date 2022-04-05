VA library hosting spring gardening class

Staff reports

The Van Alstyne Public Library is hosting a spring gardening class at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 9. Attendees will learn how to get flower beds ready for spring and discuss what flower grow best in local soils.

This event is being hosted by the Grayson County Master Gardeners Association. That organization is an educational and volunteer program affiliated with the Texas Master Gardner Association and the Texas Cooperative Extension within Texas A&M University.

The organization is known for its special training in horticulture. Those who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers working through their extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.