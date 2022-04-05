Honoring America before the Americans game

Staff reports

The Van Alstyne ISD Elementary Honor Choir received an ovation Sunday night when they performed the National Anthem before the Allen Americans’ hockey game against the Tulsa Oilers. As the lights dimmed during pregame festivities, the students took their spot on the ice directly behind the goalie. When they sang the line “rockets’ red glare,” the crowd yelled “Red!” at the top of their lungs as is tradition during American’s games.

The local kids must have brought good luck with them. The Americans defeated the Oilers 3 to 2 in a thrilling shootout victory.

A video of the performance can be found on the Van Alstyne ISD Facebook page.