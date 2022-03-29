Library gets Lowe's donation

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Last week, the Van Alstyne Public Library received a $100 donation from Lowes. The money will go towards the library’s general operating fund.

Credit for procuring the donations goes to library board member Angelica Peña. Her husband works at the store, so she was able to connect with company executives. After hearing about the library and its needs, they agreed to donate $100, the maximum amount they can grant per request.

The money was officially donated to the Friends of the Van Alstyne Library organization, which raises money to enhance the financing efforts of the local government.