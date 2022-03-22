Van Alstyne HS band takes on the Magic Kingdom

Staff reports

The Van Alstyne Band spent their spring break in Florida at Disney World and Universal Studios. On March 12, they had the honor of marching down Main Street in the heart of the Magic Kingdom.

Not every high school gets this kind of opportunity. In order to be considered, the band had to submit past performance videos to Disney officials. In January, they learned that they would be returning to Orland once again. Additionally, students also had the chance to participate in a sound design workshop held at Universal Studios.