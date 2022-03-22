Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The city of Van Alstyne announced the debut of what it expects to be an annual concert series. The Sounds of Summer will be held one Saturday per month in the soon to open Central Social District Park. Each event will typically start around 6 p.m., with the band going on stage at 7 p.m. There will be on-site vendors as well as specialty food trucks at each show.

The series begins with Foreigner tribute band Double Vision on May 7. They will be followed by Allman Brother tribute band Ain’t Wasting Time on June 4.

The July 2 event will be a special Impendence Day celebration. It will start an hour early to allow for a presentation of honor to a local veteran. The ceremony will be followed by country act Shenandoah. They are probably best known for their 90s hits like “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Two Dozen Roses,” and “Next to You, Next to Me.”

The show will not conflict with Van Alstyne’s annual fireworks celebration, which will still go on as usual on July 4 at the high school.

On September 8, the world-famous Jefferson Starship will land in Van Alstyne. The Sounds of Summer series will conclude with an Oct. 1 performance by Rick Trevino. His popular songs include 90s radio staples like “Bobby Ann Mason,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Running Out of Reasons to Run.”

Van Alstyne Municipal Events Specialist Kandi Hessel says that she has been working to finalize the summer lineup since she began working with the city in October. She says that the goal was to create an event that offered a little of something for everyone.

“We wanted to reach every demographic so we can have a variety of people out here,” she said. “We’re not just trying to reach the country folk or classic rockers or just the for the 18-year-olds or the 70-year-olds. We want all of them and everyone in between there.”

Concerts aren’t the only thing people can expect in the park, which will host an official ribbon-cutting event on April 7. On April 30, the Chamber of Commerce will present the city’s first ever wine and jazz festival

On June 11, the Panther Splash Bash will an event to help school district boosters. It will include zip-lining, rock wall climbing, bounce houses, ballistic sings and train rides. The park’s splash pad will also be in full effect.

As for the concert series, people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets since the park does not have permanent seating. They are also allowed to bring coolers should they desire. And, if anyone is interested in being a vendor at the vent, Hessel encourages them to contact her at 430-262-9430.

“I really think this is going to be the start of something great,” she said. “Every year is going to be better and better I believe.