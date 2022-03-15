VA Publishing House announces 2 releases

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne-based Motina Books publishing announced the release of two new books this month. “Reluctant Rebel,” by New York Times best-selling author Parris Afton Bonds is based on the true story of a woman once labeled as the red-haired Amazon. Bonds wanted her tragic story to have a happy ending.

In 1917, a seventeen-year-old redhaired Mexican housemaid, Carmelita Torres, started a riot on the El Paso-Juarez bridge to protest being forcibly sprayed with chemicals for typhus by the Public Health Department. The riot made international news.

It eventually involved over a thousand protestors and shut down traffic both ways on the bridge for three days. Carmelita was arrested that day, and then abruptly disappeared from history and time. No one knows what happened to her. It’s believed that she was killed.

“That’s why I wanted to write a happy ending for this intrepid young woman,” Bonds says. “She deserved to find love and live a long, happy life. And we need to talk about the atrocities of history, to make sure they never happen again.”

Next week, Motina Publishing will also release “Charlotte & Mr. Abernathy,” the latest children’s book from K.D McCrite. She was the 2021 winner of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award.

In her latest story, Charlotte is dealing with her mother’s decision to move 100 miles away from her dad and all her friends to an awful old house. She then discovers Mr. Abernathy, a dead person who has been trapped in the awful house for nearly a century. Through their unexpected interactions, she realizes that loneliness is a sad state and that you don’t have to be a 12-year-old girl in a strange town to be lonely.